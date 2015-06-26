Yasiin Bey Drops Heater, Ty Dolla $ign, Future & Rae Sremmurd Connect, & More| Wired Tracks 6.26.15

The Internets received a few new heaters on this fine Friday, and one comes courtesy of Yasiin Bey (f.k.a. Mos Def).

Yes, you read that right.

Bey usually maintains a low profile. Following an appearance on A$AP Rocky’s At.Long.Last.A$AP, the Brooklyn MC connects with New Zealand band Electric Wire Hustle on a track titled “Marigolds.”

Reportedly recorded in one take, the track features a funky bass line to match its all-around groovy vibe. Prepare to tap your toes to this one.

Find “Marigolds” below in Wired Tracks, along with a new heater from Ty Dolla $ign, Future, and Rae Sremmurd, Young Thug, CNN, and more.

Yasiin Bey & Electric Wire Hustle – “Marigolds”

Young Thug – “Money”

Capone-N-Noreaga – “In the 1st”

Chris Rivers ft. Terminology- “Ain’t No Half Steppin’ (Freestyle)”