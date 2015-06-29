Diddy, Jay Z, Drake, Eminem & More Make Highest-Paid Forbes List

The coveted Celebrity 100 Forbes List is an event worth watching each time the finance publication employs its vast resources to tally up the world’s highest-paid celebrities across a variety of categories. On this year’s highest-paid Forbes List, several Hip-Hop stars show and prove that their pockets are quite straight for 2015.

The interactive Forbes List allows the reader to filter the list in a series of categories which include actors, actresses, comedians, athletes, television stars and what they refer to as Hip-Hop Impresarios. Under the musicians category, Sean “Diddy” Combs cops out on top in the world of Hip-Hop moguls at $60 million. Jay Z checks in at $56 million, just edging out his wife, Beyonce, who clocked in with $54.5.

Dr. Dre continues his winning streak of landing the list with $33 million. Pharrell sits right behind the good doctor at $32 million. Katy Perry is the world’s highest-paid muscian however with a worth of $135 million and sits at #3 on the overall list.

Under the Hip-Hop Impressario category are Drake and Eminem, sitting at $39.5 and $31 million respectively. And who are the top two highest-paid stars you might ask? Floyd Mayweather and Manny Pacquiao.

And who are the top two highest-paid stars you might ask? Floyd Mayweather and Manny Pacquiao.

Check out the Celebrity 100 Forbes List for highest-paid celebrities by following this link.

—

Photo: WENN