Gucci Mane Drops Trap Sermon “Young Ni**as” ft. Jadakiss & Fetty Wap | Wired Tracks 6.29.15

The contents of Gucci Mane’s many external hard drives are the rapper’s personal Contra cheat code, giving him plenty ammo to remain relevant while behind bars.

His new track, “Young Ni**as,” featuring guests Jadakiss and Fetty Wap, arrives today and appears in this edition of Wired Tracks. Produced by 808 Mafia, the tune hits the Internets just days before Big Guwop’s Trapology project releases.

Hear Gucci and company on “Young Ni**as” below,” where you’ll also find heaters from Yo Gotti and Young Thug, Curren$y, Blu, Problem, and more.

https://soundcloud.com/dailyloudmusic/gucci-mane-feat-jadakiss-fetty-wap-young-niggas

—

Photo: WENN

—

Yo Gotti ft. Young Thug – “Rihanna”

Curren$y – “Smoke Out”

DJ Prostyle ft. Jeremih & Nicki Minaj – “Angel”

Joe Budden – “F ‘Em All”

Chief Keef – “Zero To Two Fifty”

Problem ft. Bad Lucc – “Make Me Say (Ay Yi Yi)”

Blu ft. Sene, Definite, & Cashus King – “Thriller”