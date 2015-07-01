Iggy Azalea Clarifies “Beef” With Britney Spears [Photos]

Iggy Azalea’s decision to return to active tweeting hasn’t exactly resulted in much positivity, but the Australian rapper is powering through anyway.

A day after her semi-rant about her failed “Pretty Girls” single went viral, Iggy took to Twitter to explain that there wasn’t any hard feelings between her and the song’s co-star, Britney Spears. Even after she not-so-subtly accused her of not holding up her end of the bargain of promoting the record.

“I am honestly not surprised but still really saddened that the media is trying to create a “beef” between Britney Spears and myself,” Iggy began. “We remain friends and i haven’t said anything negative at all about her. Does wishing we had promoted a single more make me the bad guy?”

Iggy went on to accuse the media of twisting her tweets and trying to pit female artists against one another. There was that previous tweet of “not chasing [Britney] down for an on-stage performance and sucking her asshole 24/7” that may have fueled speculation, though.

Released on May 4, 2015, the song was met with mixed reactions and only peaked at No. 29 on the US Billboard Hot 100. Spears also seemed to respond indirectly to the initial Azalea Q&A with the hashtag #YouWantAPiece of me but it appears that she was just promoting her weekly Vegas shows. It also doesn’t even appear she actually runs her Twitter account.

