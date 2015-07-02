Flo Rida Ditches Miss USA As Donald Trump Finds New Network

Donald Trump is definitely losing this year but he’s not down for the count.

After NBC washed their hands on the controversially outspoken billionaire’s toupee, Flo Rida decide to pull out of an upcoming Miss USA performance but the show will live on in infamy on the network, Reelz.

Via MSN:

Rapper Flo Rida has pulled out of his guest appearance at the “Miss USA” pageant later this month and Macy’s has dumped Donald Trump, part of the continued fallout over the GOP hopeful’s remarks about Mexican immigrants during his presidential campaign announcement.

A representative of the platinum-selling rapper confirmed that Flo Rida won’t be performing at the July 12 pageant in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. The pageant lost both its co-hosts Tuesday, with “Dancing with the Stars” Cheryl Burke and MSNBC anchor Thomas Roberts bowing out.

Earlier Wednesday, Macy’s became the latest company to end its relationship with Trump. Companies have been cutting ties with Trump left and right after his presidential campaign kickoff speech last week in which he declared that some Mexican immigrants bring drugs and crime to the U.S. and are rapists.

Donald Trump has found a TV home for his Miss USA beauty pageant with cable network Reelz, after both NBC and Univision Communications bailed on plans to air the program following the mogul’s remarks about Latino immigrants.

The pact is a small victory for Trump, who in the past week has lost his deals with NBC, Univision and Macy’s. The companies cut their ties to the real-estate developer, GOP presidential hopeful and erstwhile TV personality after he called Mexican and other Hispanic immigrants “killers and rapists” who are “bringing crime” into the U.S. in a speech.

“The decision on the part of Reelz to acquire the rights to the Miss USA Pageant was based on our belief that this special event, and the women who compete in it, are an integral part of American tradition,” Reelz CEO Stan E. Hubbard said in a statement. “As one of only a few independent networks, we decided to exercise our own voice and committed ourselves to bringing this pageant to American viewers everywhere.”

Reelz, in announcing the pickup, did not address Trump’s controversial remarks. Trump has filed a lawsuit against Univision demanding $500 million in the wake of the media company’s decision to drop Miss USA; Univision called the lawsuit “factually false and legally ridiculous.”