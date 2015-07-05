Lil Wayne’s Free Weezy Album Streaming For Free.99 On TIDAL [LISTEN]

“Rest in peace to the Cash Money, Weezy gone but not forgotten,” spits Tunechi on “He’s Dead.” As advertised, Lil Wayne’s new Free Weezy Album started streaming exclusively on TIDAL in the wee hours of July 4.

Hey, you might as well try TIDAL and say you gave it a fair shot, right?

Says Billboard:

FWA includes guest appearances by Wiz Khalifa, Young Jeezy, Cory Gunz, Jim “CAPO” Jones, Black Uhuru’s Junior Reid, singer/songwriter Jake Troth and more. The opening track, the epic “Glory,” debuted on Tidal in June. Weezy is a co-owner of the service. Lil Wayne tweeted he’d be releasing FWA in early February, just weeks after dropping his Sorry 4 the Wait mixtape on Jan. 20.

As for Tha Carter V, still nowhere in site.