Vince Staples Calls For Based God Curse Against Chris Paul [Photos]

The NBA is currently being earthquaked by free agency and the Los Angeles Clippers aren’t looking too good ahead of next season. After trading away their loyal swingman Matt Barnes for the unpredictable Lance Stephenson, the team just watched DeAndre Jordan pack his bags for a sweet new $80 million deal with the Dallas Mavericks.

According to NBA insiders, Jordan’s fractured relationship with Chris Paul was the main reason for his split, as it was said CP3 often went out of his way to bicker with the big man just because he was looked upon as the leader with the rights to the last word.

Diehard Clipps fan Vince Staples was none too pleased with his team losing a key player (especially if they’re looking towards Amar’e Stoudemire for a replacement).

He eventually went on a Twitter rant, citing Paul’s lack of championship wins and requested the freakishly real services of Lil B to lay his evil magic on the State Farm spokesman for the Based God Curse.

Lil B actually responded and said it was a possibility on one sole condition.

Flip through the gallery below to see the hilarious vitriol the LBC rapper decided to douse Paul with. Also, he’s currently in Europe promoting his recently released debut album, Summertime ’06. (Just in case you think he’s trolling.)

