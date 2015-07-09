Kanye West Styles Kim Kardashian On Dirt [Photos]

It’s no secret that Kim Kardashian is Kanye West’s muse and wife. With that in mind, Yeezy styled North’s mama for a fashion shoot with System magazine, atop a pile of dirt.

Styled by her husband Kanye West and shot by Juergen Teller in the French countryside earlier this year when Kim was still in her platinum-phase, we imagine the reality star thinks the whole photo shoot, which also featured her posing on top of hay, was really “edgy.”

The pics are actually part of an exclusive, limited edition “booklet.” Because Kardashian power.

Check out photos from the spread and behind the scenes below and on the following pages. You care.

Yeezy could have least had her throw on a pair of Yeezys, though.

https://twitter.com/KKWUpdates/status/596757347801899009

