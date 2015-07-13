Birdman Throws Drink At Lil Wayne In Club Liv In Miami? [VIDEO]

Note to club promoters, it’s not a good idea to have Birdman and Lil Wayne in the same club. Last night, Club Liv in Miami allegedly shut down early after Weezy attempted to perform and after his “daddy” threw a drink on stage.

Lil’ Wayne and Birdman were reportedly responsible for Club Liv closing early on Sunday night (July 12) in Miami. Both are parties were in the building to help Jim Jones celebrate an early birthday party and allegedly clashed when Weezy hit the stage for a performance. According to witnesses, Baby attempted to throw a drink at Wayne while he was onstage. There’s also reports that members of Birdman’s entourage started throwing bottles of water at Wayne during his performance.

Let’s not be petty, gentlemen.

