More Footage Of Drinks Being Thrown At Lil Wayne, The Internet Reacts

By now you’ve surely heard of Lil Wayne and Birdman’s Hollywood divorce devolving into drinks being hurled at the rapper on stage. While the Internet reacts with plenty of jokes, more footage of Weezy getting rained on with alcoholic beverages is appearing on line.

Reports TMZ:

We just got more video of Lil Wayne getting drenched onstage Sunday night and everyone says Birdman is the culprit, but it looks like lots of people got soaked during the melee, including Birdman himself.

As we reported, Wayne was onstage at LIV Nightclub in Miami, and as he rapped about his gripes with Cash Money the liquid hits the stage, appearing to douse him.

Check out the video … it seems like people in the crowd are also throwing cups of what we’re told is primarily vodka, and some squarely in the direction of Birdman.