Azealia Banks Has No Problem Kicking Action Bronson While He’s Down [Photos]

Action Bronson has definitely seen better weeks as his ongoing feud with Ghostface Killah still looms over his bearded face. One person who is taking great pleasure in seeing the Wu-Tang Clan guillitine fall on Mr. Wonderful’s head is a familiar foe in Azealia Banks. Hip-Hop fans can easily scale back to last Christmas when the two current rap stars engaged in a simmering Twitter beef which climaxed with Bronson threatened to burn her nipples off or some sort of Christian Grey activity.

“Why’d Ghostface take so long to set it on meatball johnson?,” Banks asked her millions of Twitter followers, obviously spectating from the bleachers like everyone else. “F*cking fat slob. I want to see him get f*cked up SO badly…”

Banks then pointed out that it was the Queens rapper’s violent threats against her that still fueled her hatred towards him. While her Twitter followers attempted to check the “Ice Princess” for not possessing the same clout within the culture as Ghostface, she refused to bite her tongue.

“I have lots of disdain towards the men who have threatened me with bodily harm publicly,” she continued.

Elsewhere, Bronson is still having a time getting over the GFK hump.

