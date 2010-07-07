Kanye West and Amber Rose Break-Up Confirmed

“Kanye is consumed with recording his comeback record in Hawaii and had to shut it all off.”

While the rumor reel has continued to dictate the relationship of Amber Rose and Kanye West, it has been confirmed that the two have broken up after being involved for two years.

A source spoke with US Magazine and stated that they remain good friends and that West’s work was a major factor.

Apparently, Rose isn’t taking her recent break up as anything to grieve over as she has quickly jumped back to dating after being seen with New Orleans Saints’ star Reggie Bush over the 4th of July Weekend.

A source close to West stated that the rapper’s work has eclipsed the relationship and was a major reason as to why they had to cut the bonds.

“When he’s in work mode, he can’t handle a relationship. He told Amber he needs to devote everything right now to his craft…. I wouldn’t say it’s over for good [for West and Rose.] It’s always off-and-on when it’s convenient for these two. He doesn’t go out anymore and she loves it, so he lets her.”

Citing their past issues, and them finding a common resolution, the source is more than assured that this is something temporary.