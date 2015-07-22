Drake Finally Addresses Meek Mill Beef [Photos]

Although it appeared that a full 24 hours were set to transpire without a peep from Drake regarding his “situation” with Meek Mill, it appears the Canadian superstar is definitely in the know of what’s going on.

In an Instagram private message now turned public with battle rapper Hitman Holla, Drake addresses to the situation after his pal in rhyme tossed a few words of encouragement his way.

“I see da foolishness, you know me & Showw not buying it.. U our guy keep killing u motivate niggas like us!,” Hitman Holla wrote before splicing in a few lyrics from “5 AM In Toronto.” Drake replied with his favorite praying hand emojis and responded with an instant classic message: “I signed up for greatness. This comes with it.”

The St. Louis representer also revealed that Drake had come in the clutch for him before saying, “Drake sent $$ to my mama Breast Cancer Fund.. That’s my guy.. Lame ass Twitter ni***s stop it.. Deeper than Rap!”

According to Complex, Drake also liked a video from Skepta associate, KreptPlayDirty, which featured Skepta on the cover of a magazine with his new “frenemy” on another.

Drake’s silence most likely means there’s another “insert early morning time” in “insert big city” being prepped as they speak. Chances are Meek Mill is also on standby, seeing that he started the entire ordeal late last night.

Check out Drake’s response via DM and more from Hitman Holla on the following pages.

