Jay Z Invests In Private Jet App

While you’re busy setting up your UBER cab, Jay Z is taking steps to make sure his private jet booking go just as smoothly. Hova has reportedly invested in an app for private jets called JetSmarter.

Reports the New York Daily News:

The high-rolling rap mogul recently invested in an app called JetSmarter — which allows users to book a private jet in a matter of seconds.

The lavish company, which is often deemed the Uber of private jets, announced Thursday that it had closed a $20 million round of investments.

It’s unclear how much of that lofty sum came out of Hova’s designer pants’ pockets, but Business Insider confirmed the “Run this Town” rapper did throw his wallet into the ring.

The app, which is available for iOS and Android, was launched in 2013. Users can create custom charter flights to anywhere in the world, and JetSmarter guarantees availability year round.