Serena Talks Break-Up With Common, Says He “Didn’t Want The Responsibility”

Fresh off winning her fourth Wimbledon title Serena Williams is speaking on her breakup with longtime boyfriend Common.

The couple’s recent split shocked fans of the duo who were used to seeing the tennis superstar locked onto the Chicago rapper’s arm.

Apparently shocked herself Serena tells Harpers Bazaar that even after they broke up she was surprised to hear him still praise her in interviews.

She recalls an interview Common did post-breakup where he described her saying she was a “Beautiful, intelligent woman, fun and spiritual woman. I think she’s an incredible person,”

Baffled by his response, she tells the publication that she called him for an explanation.

“So I called him and I was like, why are you saying all this stuff when we’re not together?”



She also adds that Common’s busy schedule based largely on the promotion of his latest film “Just Wright” took a toll on their bond.