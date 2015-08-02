Andre 3000 Cast In American Crime Season 2

Andre 3000 is an extremely versatile actor and he will now be taking his talents to ABC’s American Crime Season 2.

Variety is reporting that the Outkast member will portray architect Michael Lacroix opposite Regina King. The two “prominent members of their community” face the uphill battle of defending their son who is accused of the show’s central crime. It appears the season has been made to reflect many of the nation’s current ills.

The upcoming American Crime Season 2 also reunites Andre Benjamin with his Jimi Hendrix biopic director John Ridley.

““Working with Andre changed my life, personally and professionally on All Is by My Side,” Ridley told Variety. “To have him joining me for season two is pretty phenomenal. Personally, I couldn’t be more excited than to work again with Andre. He is an amazing individual, a true artist, and All Is by My Side is one of the reasons I was given the reins on American Crime,” Ridley tells Variety.

“Folks at ABC were absolutely moved by Andre’s performance in the film, and by the overall

language of cinema we used in telling the story. It’s fair to say ‘American Crime’ might not exist were it not for our previous collaboration.”

The first season of American Crime earned an unprecedented ten Emmy nominations. Three Stacks is on a winning team.

—

Photo: Nicky Nelson/WENN.com