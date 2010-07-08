Bossip.com Worldwide Exclusive: Sources Say Lebron James Is Going To The New York Knicks

Lebron James is signing with the New York Knicks. Sources close to Jay-Z and Lebron James exclusively tell Bossip.com t that Lebron James will announce he is signing with the New York Knicks.

Multiple sources tell Bossip that Lebron will be announcing his decision to sign with the New York Knicks at the Boys and Girls Club in Greenwich Connecticut tomorrow evening. However, due to Bossip’s worldwide exclusive, the cat is already out of the bag.

Our sources would not disclose details of the deal but say “Lebron is very happy to go to an international media market and at the end of the day, he wants to be a billionaire and felt this was the right business [More]