Even The Philadelphia Eagles Are Siding With Drake

Unless you’ve been living underground in the past week, the rap beef between Drake and Meek Mill has certainly crossed your radar. With the feud crossing over into popular culture channels, people are picking sides and the Philadelphia Eagles apparently have sided with the Canadian superstar.

In a growing sentiment shared by pro athletes, major brands and nearly anyone else, Meek Mill’s “Wanna Know” response to Drake’s “Charged Up” and “Back To Back” tracks didn’t live up to the hype. However, the Philadelphia spitter has his share of fans and supporters that are flying the flag for him around the world. But in the case of his hometown NFL team, they’re largely not feeling it according to an account by sports beat reporter for NJ.com, Eliot Shorr-Parks.

Shorr-Parks tweeted that upon arriving at the Eagles’ camp, Coach Chip Kelly was rocking Meek Mill’s “R.I.C.O.” from the Dreams Worth More Than Money album.

“Chip goes neutral, starts practice with RICO #TeamMeek #Eagles,” tweeted Shorr-Parks Sunday morning.

He then followed with, “Back 2 Back is on! #ChipTeamDrake?”

However, Drake’s deadliest line of “Back 2 Back” got the biggest response from the players it seems.

The entire team just yelled "Is that a world tour or your girls tour" haha #Eagles — Eliot Shorr-Parks (@EliotShorrParks) August 2, 2015

