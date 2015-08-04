Taylor Swift Says Jay Z Made Her Kanye West Friendship Happen

After Kanye West rushed the staged and ruined Taylor Swift winning an MTV Video Music Award in 2009, few would have thought they would ever be friends. Now Swift and Yeezy reportedly have music in the works, and it turns out it was Jay Z that made the truce happen.

Reports the New York Daily News:

“I feel like I wasn’t ready to be friends with (West) until I felt like he had some sort of respect for me, and he wasn’t ready to be friends with me until he had some sort of respect for me — so it was the same issue, and we both reached the same place at the same time,” Swift told Vanity Fair. “I became friends with Jay Z, and I think it was important, for Jay Z, for Kanye and I to get along.

“And then Kanye and I both reached a place where he would say really nice things about my music and what I’ve accomplished, and I could ask him how his kid’s doing,” she continued.