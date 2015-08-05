Compton Looks To Crown An Impressive List Of Dr. Dre Produced Albums [Photos]

Fans and peers alike universally agree that Dr. Dre is the best Hip-Hop producer to ever do it. From his early beginnings as hands-on sound with N.W.A and Death Row Records to his subsequent maestro position in the later years, so many artists have won powered by his guidance and at the least, released the best music of their careers. (We’re looking at you, Truth Hurts.)

Now that the word is out that his first album in 16 years, Compton (also known as Compton: A Soundtrack by Dr. Dre) will be released this Friday, the bar has been set extremely high because he designed it that way.

Kendrick Lamar, The Game, Snoop Dogg and more are looking to help solidify Dre’s legacy with his swan song but for now, let’s have a look at the classic Dr. Dre produced albums from over the years. All of these bodies of work are must-have’s for any true fan of the culture.

Busta’s Big Bang Comeback

Busta Rhymes hopped on the Aftermath train in 2005 and thankfully wasn’t shelved like his latest stint with Cash Money Records. After the hit single “Touch It” blazed the winter and summer, The Big Bang solidified its place near the top of the Dungeon Dragon’s discography, all under the tutelage of The Good Doctor.

