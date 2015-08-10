Azealia Banks Says Bad Deal Prevents Her From Releasing New Music Until 2016

Azealia Banks’ offset to her brash online persona is the good music she releases but don’t expect a follow-up to her dope, late 2014 album, Broke With Expensive Taste anytime soon.

The open book revealed on Twitter that her current deal with her soon-to-be-former manager is preventing her from dropping a project for the next six months.

“So prospect park has me for management and Label (stupid Azealia, right) now Jeff Kwatinetz no longer wants to manage me BUT…is holding me in my album contract until February 2016. so….. there won’t be any new music until March 2016. Sorry guys,” she told her half a million plus followers, adding a sad face for good measure. After her fans expressed their disapproval, she clarified her stance on the issue.

“You guys! Not being able to release music until 2016 is not even that big a deal! This industry is full of tricks and turns and trap doors,” the Harlem native explained. “The industry is also a big boys club and as a woman sometime u just can’t go against that.”

The current year has seen its fair share of musical setbacks for Banks as her celebrity continues to grow. Although she increased her visibility by posing for Playboy in March, her tour with K. Michelle was abruptly cancelled, leaving her with a potential setup for a big 2016, if nothing else.

