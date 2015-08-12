Chance The Rapper & NoName Gypsy “Israel (Sparring),” Mac Miller ft. Sean Price “Pet Sounds,” & More | Wired Tracks 8.12.15

Chance The Rapper released music sparingly between 2013’s Acid Rap and Donnie Trumpet’s album of the year candidate Surf, on which he provides major assistance. Since appearing on the latter, the buzzing MC blessed fans with a collaborative EP with Lil B and returns today with “Israel (Sparring),” featuring NoName Gypsy.

The Chicagoans trade sharp verses over an instrumental that’s as dusty as the vinyl it was sampled from. Chano and NoName maintain the theme of sparring as they lyrically joust in the spirit of competition.

Stream "Israel (Sparring)" in Wired Tracks below

