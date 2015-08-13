White House Shuts Down Petition Demanding Kanye West Release SWISH

Mike Dean’s updates on Kanye West’s Swish album whereabouts simply were not good enough for the people.

Petitioners amassed more than 100,000 signatures urging President Obama to make Yeezus come off of that long-delayed project.

“Kanye West has kept us thirsty for too long,” the petition read. “We haven’t gotten any new singles in months. The President should order Ye to drop the album on the date August 21st, as his producer Mike Dean has been teasing people about.”

During a recent interview with Montreality, Dean said whenever Kanye was done with the album, the public will certainly hear it.

On March 2, 2015, Kanye dropped “All Day” which was expected to be the first single to take the seventh solo album to the promised land. Five months later, there has been some holy clothes and performances while crawling on the ground, but still no album. And the White House isn’t budging on the ridiculous request, neither. The petition was removed from circulation for violating the We the People’s terms of participation.

In other words, this petition was the complete opposite of a swish. It was a total airball.

