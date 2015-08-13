Father Of Lil Kim’s Daughter Mr. Papers Apologizes For Acting A Fool Online

Lil Kim and the father of her daughter, Mr. Papers, have been in the throes of an ugly custody battle, accusations of domestic violence and much more. However, it appears Mr.Papers is looking to reconcile and be a present father for baby Royal Reign after an apology he posted via Instagram.

It’s been a series of ugly back-and-forth battles between the couple, including Lil Kim accusing Papers of putting hands on her. There was also that moment Papers posted a photo of Nicki Minaj to spite his beau. In times past, Papers has also threatened to seek full custody of their baby Royal Reign with much of the chatter spilling out across social media.

On Wednesday, Papers had a change of heart and appears to be looking to win back the love of Lil Kim by any means necessary via his Instagram account.

From Papers’ Instagram:

I want to apologize to the girl that I Love and the only girl I will ever Love @lilkimthequeenbee my baby’s mother/ best friend . She is an amazingly beautiful girl inside & out and the realest girl I kno … My heart is with her . I made a lot of mistakes growing up and I even made mistakes after I grew up but one of my biggest mistakes was losing my wife and all that time with my family … When I posted a pic of her enemy I was in my feelings and upset because she was posting pics with other n*ggaz and I acted off my emotions , but the truth is , there is no female out here , rapper chick /celeb chick or regular female that is Badder or flyer than Kim “nobody “!!!

And according to Lil Kim’s Instagram page, all is apparently forgiven:

Look at God ! …. As mad as I am and was .. How can I be mad at this smh .. This is very sweet @mr_papers …. We all make mistakes none of us are perfect , but it’s when we can acknowledge our mistakes is when we begin to grow into the beautiful men and women God intended for us to be I love @mr_papers and always have.

Hooray for Black love. Hopefully, the pair will keep their struggles off social media and work them out sensibly.

Check out Mr. Papers’ apology below and hit the jump to check out Lil Kim’s acceptance.

—

Photo: Instagram

1 2Next page »