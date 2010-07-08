Nicki Minaj Talks Her Colorful Wig Obsession

Nicki Minaj is talking about her trademark wigs that made her famous.

The Harajuku Barbie who’s been photographed wearing pink, green, blue and purple hair is dishing details on her signature mane.

As previously reported Lil Kim wasn’t too keen on Minaj emulating her extensive wig collection and threw off the faux hair at a concert stating that she was “above this.”

Nicki however has since continued with the colorful hair trend and in an interview with HypeHair she speaks on the multi-colored locks that are making her famous.

She offers advice to readers of HH and suggests that ladies buy human hair wigs. She also adds that her colorful mane, the green bob especially, maker her happy.