DJ Mustard Slanders Iggy Azalea’s “Fancy” & Jidenna’s “Classic Man” For Biting West Coast Sound [Photos]

There is a war going on in Hip-Hop production paradise and DJ Mustard has inserted himself in the center of it.

According to the hugely successful beatsmith (Big Sean’s “IDFWU”, Ty Dolla $ign’s “Paranoid”, Omarion’s “Post to Be” all things YG), The Invisible Men and The Arcade, b.k.a. the producers of Iggy Azalea’s “Fancy” are coming for Jidenna’s “Classic Man” Wondaland producers in court. The scenario sounds rather Robin Thickey and Mustard took to Twitter to point out the irony.

“The producers of ‘Fancy’ sued the ni**as that did ‘Classic Man’,” he wrote with laughing emojis. “N*gga suing for sh*t they ain’t start.”

“‘Fancy’ was a rip off…’Classic Man’ is a rip off…str8 up!,” he continued, alluding that both records rode the wave made popular from West Coast artists.

Jidenna recently cleared the air during a trip to Hot 97 where he said the reason why Azalea got songwriting credit in his hit song was to prevent the same struggle that befell Thicke and Pharrell Williams thanks to the efforts of Marvin Gaye family lawyers. However, he was explicit in stating their was no “Fancy” sample contained in “Classic Man.”

Iggy Azalea answered a fan’s question last month and claimed that the song was indeed a sample but she possibly got the assumption from the royalty checks she received in the mail.

Elsewhere, DJ Mustard’s account has since been scrubbed of his entire rant but, Internet. The irony of the situation is Mustard himself was accused of jacking the Bay Area’s sound. He also in the midst of a lawsuit with former production partner Mike Free for allegedly not sharing the bulk of the credit for his work. So as you can see, there are levels to this sh*t.

Photo: Instagram/DJ Mustard

