Reported Tracklisting For Kanye West’s “Good A** Job” Leaks

A reported final tracklisting for Kanye West’s upcoming Good A** Job album has hit the net.

Kanye’s fifth studio project is not set to hit stores until September but the internet was abuzz last night with rumors that the entire thing could leak at any moment.

Fortunately for Ye the album is still yet to be found although a pcture has been floating around the web that shows 16 tracks, all reported to be the final cuts from Good A** Job that were emailed to video director Hype Williams.

While the reported tracklisting was swirling around the web, Hot 97 radio host Miss Info says Kanye was with Birdman visiting Lil Wayne at New York’s Rikers Island Prison.

The reported tracklisting for Good A** Job is below.

1. Hell Of A Life

2. Dark Fantasy

3. Power

4. Chain Heavy

5. Ghetto University

6. That’s My Itchbay

7. Runaway

8. Lost In The World

9. Gorgeous

10. Monster

11. Holding Me Back

12. Devil In A New Dress

13. The Joy

14. So Appalled

15. Blame Game

16. Sweat On My Face