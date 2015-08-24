Drake Making Out With Serena Williams [Photos]

CLOSE
Drake is having a banner 2015. After taking care of his quasi-beef with Meek Mill, Drizzy has been spotted making out with Serena Williams

Reports TMZ Sports:

Here it is … proof Drake and Serena Williams are officially a thing — making out at a fancy Cincinnati restaurant Sunday night … and TMZ has the pics. 

Hours after Serena dominated and won the WTA tournament in Cinci — with Drake in the crowd — the two hit up the uber-fancy Sotto restaurant in downtown for some hoity-toity Italian food (the porterhouse is $85). 

The two had a private room in the back of the eatery — where they couldn’t keep their hands and lips off of each other … while several patrons watched. 

Apparently the private room wasn’t private enough, because here are the pictures below and on the following pages.

The 6 God won this set.

drake-serena-kissing-photos-02-480w

Photos: TMZ Sports

serena williams

