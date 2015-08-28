Man Wants To Trade His Yeezy Boosts For New Kidney

How much are a pair of adidas Yeezy Boosts worth? A Michigan man is hoping enough to get himself a new kidney.

Reports Sole Collector:

Matt Neal, 26, of Ann Arbor, Mich., posted on the Facebook group WDYWT seeking to trade the Kanye West sneakers for a new kidney. Neal explains in the caption and the comments that he has two failing kidneys and has been on dialysis for two years now.

He mentions that it’s illegal to actually buy a kidney in the U.S., but seems to be hoping that trading his pair of size 10 Yeezys offers a loophole.

Despite the post being not an hour old at the time of writing, Neal already has plenty of support. His original photo has been liked 165 times and he says in the comments section that users interested in donating their kidneys have messaged him.

For what it’s worth, Neal has a good sense of humor about the whole thing, calling his own failing kidney one that’s been “abused by being a hype beast.”