Hot Boys & No Limit Reunite, Drake Performs “Back To Back” & More At Lil WeezyAna Fest [VIDEO]

Lil Wayne successfully managed to pull some star power away from the MTV festivities over the weekend with the inaugural Lil WeezyAna Fest in New Orleans.

Bold Sphere Music at Champions Square was overran with tens of thousands of appreciative fans for Weezy’s efforts to bless the city with some positive national attention in the midst of the 10-year anniversary of Hurricane Katrina. And the “And Friends” tagline of the Lil Weezyana Fest held up its end of the bargain as the surprises were nonstop for the evening.

When big time acts such as August Alsina and Big Freedia were considered “local” at one point and time, you know your city has been instrumental in affecting the culture tremendously. The two aforementioned stars put on rousing performances as did Curren$y, DJ Jubilee, 5th Ward Weebie and the legendary Mannie Fresh.

The real surprises came at the end of the night however, as the Hot Boys (minus the incarcerated B.G.) and Master P and Mia X emerged as hometown heroes. It has been fifteen years since their creation but classics such as Juvenile’s “Set It Off,” “I Need a Hot Girl” and “Project Chick” still haven’t lost their luster and the crowd made damn sure to remind the artists of such a feat.

Just when the audience thought Lil WeezyAna Fest had run outta surprises, a welcomed Cash Money brother arrived on the scene to close out the night. No, we’re not talking about the estranged Birdman–it was Drake, who burst onto stage with unforgettable duet with Wayne, “HYFR.”

During the concert, there was a nasty rift between Apple and TIDAL (the Lil WeezyAna Fest stream host) that blocked Drake’s performance from live view, but thankfully, cameramen caught the footage and uploaded for the world to see.

Peep the video of “Back to Back” live down below as Drake continues to eat off a hit at Meek Mill’s expense and hop over to the next page to the full recap video of Lil WeezyAna Fest.

