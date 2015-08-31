Chris Brown Sued By Victim Of San Jose Club Shooting [VIDEO]

Remember Chris Brown’s San Jose show back in January which ended with five people getting shot for coming up?

Well, one of the victims wants restitution, citing the R&B star’s “lack of security” as the reason he took a bullet simply for being a fan.

Reports NBCBayArea:

Lawyers for Paul Briley, 22, claim the college student suffered “a permanent injury” to his foot when he was shot at “Chris Brown’s Capricorn Bash” at the Fiesta Nightclub on Monterey Highway early on the morning of Jan. 11. All five people who were wounded suffered non-life-threatening injuries, San Jose Police spokesperson Officer Albert Morales told NBC Bay Area back in January. The lawsuit includes references to prior violence incidents at Chris Brown concerts and his 2009 felony conviction for a notorious assault on his ex-girlfriend Rihanna. “This shooting should never have happened. Brown’s managers and the concert promoters know that violence follows in Brown’s wake,” attorney Richard Alexander said in a statement. The lawsuit claims the club had been over-sold beyond capacity. It also states, given “shooting incidents … at similar concerts hosted by Brown under similar circumstances,” the defendants should have implemented stringent security procedures, such as metal detectors and pat-downs. The suit cites the defendants’ “negligence and carelessness” as having led to Briley’s injuries. Briley is suing Brown and the club to recoup lost earnings, his medical expenses, and a variety of other damages including “past, present, and future physical, mental and emotional pain and suffering, including fright, shock, terror, and post-traumatic stress of being shot.”

Not to say to Chris Brown isn’t culpable for the crime but if these “violent incidents” at his concert preceded his reputation, what sense did it make to attend? Also, what does the Rihanna incident have to do with this?

Briley may be the only victim who has filed suit so far but you know the other four are inevitable.

