Reps For Chris Brown Call San Jose Shooting Lawsuit “Frivolous”

Chris Brown is facing a new batch of legal drama but this time around, the R&B superstar isn’t easily copping to the blame.

Publicists for the 26-year-old singer are telling Hip-Hop Wired that although the January 11 San Jose shooting was indeed unfortunate, the days of their client being unfairly targeted by lawsuits is coming to an end.

“It is a poor reflection of our society that violence is so prevalent and it is always a tragedy when someone is physically harmed. However this is a completely frivolous lawsuit,” Breezy’s reps say in a statement.

“We expect that the case will be dismissed and in future, to avoid these reoccurring meritless lawsuits directed at Chris Brown, we plan to seek damages from all parties and their lawyers.”

Paul Briley, 22, was one of five people who were shot while attending the private “Chris Brown’s Capricorn Bash” at the Fiesta Nightclub on Monterey Highway. He recently filed a lawsuit citing negligence on the singer’s part, claiming his celebrity brings violence everywhere he goes and his security could have been a lot tighter. His legal team also inexplicably threw the Rihanna incident in the melee.

Briley is asking for unspecified damages for mental anguish, time missed from work and more.

