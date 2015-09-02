CLOSE
Kanye West’s VMA Speech Gets Refurbished As A Stand-Up Comedy Bit [VIDEO]

Kanye West’s VMA speech has the Internet’s buzzing, especially thanks to his presidential bid announcement for 2020 that nobody believes.

Still, comedian David Elmaleh thinks Yeezus could do better and he spliced up some improvements on the speech by repurposing it as a stand-up comedy routine.

Using the same MTV footage, all it took was audience laughter to truly realize the vision of Kanye’s long-winded address during his coronation for the 2015 Video Vanguard Award.

Watch the newly improved version of Kanye West’s VMA speech down below. Flip it on the next page to see it get the Seinfeld treatment as well.

Photo: YouTube

