Rick Ross ft. Gucci Mane, Meek Mill & Whole Slab “Turn Ya Back” & More | Wired Tracks 9.2.15

Rick Ross has given rap fans constant reminders (or songs, in this case) that his Black Dollar album releases on Thursday (September 3). Today, he returns with a Gucci Mane, Meek Mill and Whole Slab-assisted track called “Turn Ya Back.”

The song’s bouncy D. Rich production is reminiscent of something Ricky Rozay would have rapped on earlier in his career. And that is in no way a bad thing.

Stream Ross’ “Turn Ya Back” below in Wired Tracks, where you’ll also find Hit-Boy’s record “Bussin’ Moves,” featuring Pusha T and Quentin Miller, from his newly released Zoomin’ EP.

—

Photo: Instagram

—

https://soundcloud.com/hitboyhs87/bussin-moves-feat-pusha-t/s-xlkpk

Hit-Boy ft. Pusha T & Quentin Miller – “Bussin’ Moves”

Gucci Mane ft. Rich Homie Quan & Peewee Longway – “Problems”

Scarface ft. Nas, Rick Ross & Z-Ro – “Do What I Do”

Kevin Gates – “The Truth”

Chris Miles – “All In Your Mind”

Illa J ft. Moka Only & Ivan Ave – “All Good Pt. 2”

Method Man ft. Chedda Bang – “Water”

Sheek Louch – “De La Gorillas”