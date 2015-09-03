A$AP Rocky Downloads A Grammy Off BitTorrent On Comedy Bang! Bang! [VIDEO]

A$AP Rocky has been doing everything an A-list rapper should be doing this year and his hustle has seemingly paid off.

During his visit to the all-new Comedy Bang! Bang!, Rocky received a text during the middle of his interview with Scott Aukerman and discovered his latest album AT.LONG.LAST.A$AP had shipped 500,000 copies.

But seeing that it’s 2015, the Harlemnite put Scott upon game and revealed that gold plaques are a thing of the past. Without hesitation, he pulled out his pocket-sized award: a gold MP3 thumb drive.

Although the young rapper has yet to nab a Grammy in the five years he’s been a superstar, he also admitted that actually didn’t need to win to be a winner.

He proudly showed off the Grammy app in his Samsung phone and say he downloaded his own hardware off of BitTorrent.

That’s what it means to live in 2015, ladies and gents!

Watch the Comedy Bang! Bang! sketch down below and tune into IFC tonight at 10:30pm ET to catch the full episode.

Photo: IFC