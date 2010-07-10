Jay-Z Puts Illuminati And Devil Worshiping Talk To Rest On New Rick Ross Track “Free Mason” [Audio]

Jay-Z lets it be known that he hears all the talk about him being part of the Illuminati and worshiping the devil and addresses it on Rick Ross’ new track “Free Mason” from The Boss’ upcoming album Teflon Don.

Since the release of Blueprint III, talk has been rampant about him being part of secret societies and religious organizations and the release of his video “On To The Next One” only added fuel to the fire with its dark images and tone.

Never ducking a punch, Jay airs out his grievances on the track and rhymes,

“Nig*as couldn’t do nothing with me, they put the devil on me/ I would have preferred nig#as squeeze the metal on me/ Rumors of Lucifer, I don’t know who to trust/ The whole world wants my demise, turn the music up. Hear me clearly if y’all nig%as fear me, just say y’all fear me/ Fu*k all these fairy tales/ Go to hell, this is God engineering/ This is a hail mary pass ya’ll interfering”

He without sin shall cast the first stone so check ya’ll look in the mirror and double check ya’ll parents

I said I was amazing/ Not that I’m a Mason”

Hov then goes on to say:

“I’m on my 3rd 6 but a devil I’m not/ My Jesus piece flooded but though shall not covet keep your eyes off of my cupboard/ I’m a bad mother Focker its hov just say you love it.”

Ross’ Teflon Don drops on June 20th. Peep the track and let us know what you think?

“Free Mason” – Rick Ross feat. Jay-Z and John Legend

https://hiphopwired.com/wp-content/uploads/2010/07/rick-ross-feat-jay-z-and-john-legend-free-mason-radio-rip.mp3

