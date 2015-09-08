FutureHive Rejoice: New Future LP Coming In 2015 [VIDEO]

Future has enjoyed quite the summer of 2015 with the overwhelming success of his third studio album, Dirty Sprite 2. Now, the Freebandz rapper is gearing up for a fourth studio release along with another mixtape to go with the two previous freebies this year.

Future announced plans for his new project after he rocked the Made In America crowd in Philadelphia this Labor Day Weekend. The good folks over at Complex Media reported on Future Hendrix’s big news and posted up a video clip of the album announcement.

“We appreciate all the support. Ya’ll been turning up for us,” said Future to the adoring crowd. “It’s gonna be another album on the way before the year is out. Just know we ain’t stopping.”

And Future’s declaration of the Freebandz team not stopping is certainly true with the upcoming Beast Mode 2 mixtape with Zaytoven and an upcoming collaborative project with Mike WiLL Made-It, Ape Sh*t.

How do you feel about the news, #FutureHive? Sound off in the comments.

—

Photo: TIDAL