Miami Welcomes Lebron James And Chris Bosh To The Heat With Celebration [Video]

The city of Miami welcomed Lebron James and Chris Bosh to their new home with open arms Friday with a celebration in their honor.

13,000 fans packed the stands of the American Airlines Arena to greet James and Bosh, accompanied by team favorite Dwayne Wade all donned in their Heat Jerseys.

Heat stans cheered “Yes We Did” as the trio was lifted in the air by a forklift accompanied by plumes of smoke.

Speaking on the occasion, Wade told the Associated Press that they more amped than ever and ready to go to work.

“It’s still surreal, man. Me, Chris and ‘Bron. We ready. We want to go to the gym now.”





Check out Lebron and Bosh’s welcome to The Heat below.