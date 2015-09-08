The Game Threatens To Knock Chris Brown The F*ck Out

The Game was trolling Chris Brown this past weekend. So of course the R&B singer reacted hook, line and social media sinker.

It all started when the Compton rapper went ahead and liked a bunch of Instagram photos of Breezy’s former flame, Karrueche Tran.

Being that the Game is social media savvy, he was clearly trolling. Nevertheless, Breezy and his crew had to take it there, chalking it up to the Game seeking publicity.

Well, duh.

Shortly thereafter is when the fade threats started being issued.

Being that the Game has put the beats down on people on film, we suggest Brown tread lightly. Really, it would be best if both these cats, and their crews, kept their hands to themselves.

See how it’s playing out further in the following pages.

[H/T The Shade Room]

—

Photo: Instagram

1 2Next page »