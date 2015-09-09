Melle Mel Puts Macklemore Over Kendrick Lamar, Jay Z, Rick Ross & J. Cole

Big Daddy Kane vehemently dared anyone to say something disrespectful about Macklemore after the paid homage to the Golden Age pioneers, and apparently Melle Mel feels the same way.

The genius behind Grandmaster Flash’s “The Message” spoke to XXL about his MTV VMA collaboration with the Seattle all-star alongside Kool Moe Dee and Grandmaster Caz and he had some choice words for a handful of the rap’s current elite.

I know for a fact that J. Cole or Kendrick Lamar or Rick Ross or Jay Z or any of these cats, they would not have done it, ever,” Melle Mel says in reference to Macklemore’s “Downtown” video. “They would not have done it. It took him to do it. And all those other so-called ‘real cats,’ they should hang their heads because somebody should have done it by now. They could have reached back to any of us. If you’re making records and you say you’re Hip-Hop, you’re supposed to have a connection to what Hip-Hop really is. And nobody made that connection until Macklemore made the connection. And I’ve had this conversation quite a few times since everything happened and had that little controversy of, yeah, the white boy, using the OGs, or blah blah blah. And like I said, none of those other guys would have ever done it. And it’s a shame that that’s the reality of what the game is right now.”