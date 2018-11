Have you been so busy getting lit or turning that you’re having trippy withdrawal? No fear, Juicy J has returned with a new mixtape called 100% Juice, available now.

The project is hosted by DJ Scream with beats by Sonny Digital, Lex Luger and Mike Will Made It and more with appearances from Wiz Khalifa, August Alsina, Lil Wayne, Future and more.

Listen to and download 100% Juice below.

