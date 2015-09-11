Stream Jay Rock’s Album 90059 & Watch The Documentary

It has been a very long time coming for Jay Rock to finally come up off that sophomore studio effort, but September 11, 2015 is the day 90059 has been presented to the rest of the world.

Over the course of eleven tracks (that naturally feature Top Dawg Entertainment cadre, Kendrick Lamar, ScHoolboy Q, Ab-Soul, SZA and Isaiah Rashad), the Watts, California flag-bearer puts on for his hood and the surroundings that molded him into the man he is today.

To add the fever swirling the release, APLUSFILMZ put together a 90059 documentary chronicling his recent journey throughout Los Angeles and New York City as well as the recording of the album.

Stream Jay Rock’s 90059 on Apple Music or below, purchase it on iTunes and watch the 90059 documentary down below.

Photos: Top Dawg Entertainment