Chris Brown To Harvey Levin: “I Don’t Care If You’re Gay”

Chris Brown went back on the defense over rumors that he pulled out of an Atlanta Gay Pride performance because he only wanted to be around lesbians (not gay dudes). On Instagram this morning (Sept. 14), Brown said again that the story is fake, and tried to out TMZ honcho Harvey Levin as a gay man — even though everyone already knows this information.

Breezy takes zero days off from social media tantrums, but this particular rant was a response to a new TMZ story claiming $12,500 was paid to squash the gay pride beef.

Levin doesn’t speak on his sexuality often, although he did address the fears of being a gay journalist during a fundraiser event for West Hollywood for the National Lesbian and Gay Journalists Association.

“I was probably in my late 20s – and I remember this hell-like fear that if anybody in that newsroom found out that that I was gay, that it would be over,” he said. “I built it up in my head. I was so terrified that somebody would find out.”

When his career first started Levin was forced to hide his sexuality, but these days it’s no big deal.

