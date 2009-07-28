Warren G Returns to the Rap Game with “The G Files”

Warren G is set to release his sixth studio LP this fall. The G Files will be released on September 29th and features fellow West Coast representatives Snoop Dogg and Ray J. Snoop Dogg is featured on the veteran’s lead single, “Swagger Rich” and Ray J lends his soulful crooning to the next single, “Crush.”

The West Coast icon exploded onto the rap scene in 1994 with help and guidance from Def Jam in New York, a controversial decision when several of his West Coast counterparts had strict ties to Death Row. His debut album, Regulate…G Funk Era, certified him as a multiplatinum internationally acclaimed artist after selling 10 million units worldwide. His single from that album, “Regulate”, earned him a Grammy, Soul Train and American Music award nominations. His following albums, Take A Look Over Your Shoulder (1997) and I Want It All (1999) were certified gold. In 2004 he reunited with his teenage group 213 that also includes his old friends Snoop Dogg and Nate Dogg to release Hard Way which went gold as well.

Warren G also has also made several television appearances on several television shows including “VH1’s Celebrity Fit Club”, “The Flavor of Love”, “For the Love of Ray J” and “Celebrity Rap Superstar.”