The Kanye West Political Ads Have Already Started [VIDEO]

While much of the conversation surrounding Kanye West’s supposed presidential bid in 2020 has died down, a grassroots movement has emerged from the ashes and have even developed a somewhat convincing commercial to boot.

Much like the faux religion and Coinye money, the organization Yeezus 2020 is not affiliated with the rapper but they certainly doing their best to get his campaign started well ahead of schedule.

Unlike most of the Kanye West political ads that have appeared in the form of memes on social media, Yeezus 2020’s movement is actually trying to making easy for their rapping hero and has started a petition to get the jumpstart on Kanye’s requirements to actually be able to run. The commercial spot takes clips from his now infamous MTV VMA acceptance speech and pieces them together with scenes of life in Middle America, just like any generic candidate would.

Supporters who call in and explain why they feel the creator of SWISH should become president will be gifted with a free pack of Kanye 2020 bumper stickers, although just like entering the win a car in the mall, your personal information may be at the mercy of several other promotions.

Check out the best of the Kanye West political ads thus far down below.

H/T: Complex

Photo: YouTube