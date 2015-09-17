Ice Cube To Play Scrooge In Christmas Carol Remake, Humbug

This year, Ice Cube has secured his past with the box office blockbuster Straight Outta Compton and his future with the sequel to the comedy Ride Along, so it’s only right he ensure the present day is nice and tight.

Deadline has learned that Cube is right back with his Ride Along director, Tim Story for Humbug, a remake of the all-time classic, A Christmas Carol as the lead character, Ebenezer Scrooge.

Universal Pictures will distribute the film, which was written by brothers Todd R. Jones and Earl Richey Jones, who previously penned Johnson Family Vacation and Rio together. Ice Cube will also produce the movie alongside Jeff Kwatinetz through his Cube Vision studio.

Humbug will likely hit theaters during the holiday season of 2017.

Photo: WENN