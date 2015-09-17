Kanye West Curves New York Fashion Week Creator Fern Mallis

Yesterday (Sept. 16), Kanye West’s Yeezy Season 2 show featured fashion, and entertainment A-listers, including Riccardo Tisci and Anna Wintour in the front row. One person noticeably absent was New York Fashion Week creator Fern Mallis.

It seems that Yeezy still has a grudge.

Reports Page Six:

“I was hoping to go to his show actually to see it . . . I was told they didn’t want me there,” she told us at Naeem Khan’s show, which was on at the same time. Mallis got on West’s bad side when she criticized him after his fashion debut in February. “I’m kind of over Kanye. I mean, I’m not a fan of his music, and the attitude and the agenda is not my style,” she said. West responded via Twitter, “Attempting to do clothing has been very difficult,” adding it’s because he’s “too famous.” The two have yet to bury the hatchet.

Yeah, that’s a shocker.

Do you think that West should have taken the high road and extended Mallis an invite or was the good ol’ fashion pettiness warranted?

Meanwhile, another fashion guru who is in Yeezy’s good graces is Andre Leon Talley. Watch the chat they had about all things Yeezy shortly after yesterday’s presentation below.

