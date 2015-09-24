Mac Miller “Speed Racer, Isaiah Rashad “Nelly,” & More | Wired Tracks 9.24.15

Talking heads have championed Mac Miller’s new LP, GO:OD AM, but all of the heat he created during the album sessions didn’t land on the 17-song tracklist.

Today, a Chase N. Cashe-produced loosie titled “Speed Racer” hit the Internets. Miller waxes poetics over lush instrumentation, boasting his rhyming abilities like a seasoned veteran.

Additionally, Isaiah Rashad waves the TDE flag on “Nelly,” a track that seamlessly blends the comforting southern aesthetic heard on his 2014 debut Cilvia Demo with the smooth vibe of West Coast living. Co-produced by Antydote, Jowin and Chris Calor, the song should leave the Chattanooga MC’s fans optimistic of what he’s cooking up for his next full-length project.

Stream the aforementioned records and more in Wired Tracks below.

https://soundcloud.com/crownbearers/mac-miller-chase-n-cashe-speed-racer

Isaiah Rashad – “Nelly”

J. Dilla – “Dillatronic #7”

Apollo Brown ft. Maffew Ragazino & Freddie Gibbs – “Who’s That”

Sean Price ft. Jakk Frost – “Admiral Greets General”

Little Simz ft. Stormzy & Kano – “Dead Body Part 2+3”

Sage The Gemini ft. Lucky Daye – “Stick Up”

https://soundcloud.com/settle4les/beautiful-day-feat-esg

Le$ ft. E.S.G. – “Beautiful Day”

Jimi Tents – “Landslide”