Janet Jackson ft. Missy Elliott “BURNITUP!,” The Game ft. Diddy “Standing On Ferraris,” & More | Wired Tracks 9.25.15

Comeback season is in full effect for legendary songstress Janet Jackson, who returns with her latest single “BURNITUP!,” featuring fellow legend Missy Elliott.

Fueled by uptempo production, the genre-pushing twosome deliver a record best served through loud speaks with a side of dance floor. “BURNITUP!” will appear on Jackson’s upcoming album Unbreakable, due in stores October 2.

Stream it in Wired Tracks

Photo: YouTube

