Janet Jackson ft. Missy Elliott “BURNITUP!,” The Game ft. Diddy “Standing On Ferraris,” & More | Wired Tracks 9.25.15

Comeback season is in full effect for legendary songstress Janet Jackson, who returns with her latest single “BURNITUP!,” featuring fellow legend Missy Elliott.
Fueled by uptempo production, the genre-pushing twosome deliver a record best served through loud speaks with a side of dance floor. “BURNITUP!” will appear on Jackson’s upcoming album Unbreakable, due in stores October 2.
Stream it in Wired Tracks, where you’ll also find music from The Game & Diddy, Sam Smith, and more.
Photo: YouTube
The Game ft. Diddy – “Standing On Ferraris”
Sam Smith – “Writing’s On the Wall”
G Herbo ft. Lil Durk – “Aint Right”
https://soundcloud.com/futurestarmusic/locked-away-feat-adam-levinelil-wayne-remix
R. City ft. Adam Levine & Lil Wayne – “Locked Away (Remix)”
Joe Budden ft. Eric Bellinger – “Where Do We Go”
Dave East – “KD”
Katie Got Bandz ft. Jerimih & Chi Hoover – “Make Me Rich”
Watercooler Werewolf – “Survival”
Young Zee & Tame One – “Pretty Wings”
Termanology – “Grade A”
Chris Rivers ft. Sheek Louch & Whispers – “Headshotz”
HI-FIVE – “Sunshine”
