Lil Wayne, Jeremih & The Other Michael Jordan Hit Scottie Pippen’s 50th Birthday Party [Photos]

NBA Hall of Famer and six-time World Champion Scottie Pippen celebrated his 50th birthday all weekend-long, including a party at Miami’s Club Liv yesterday (September 27) and it was indeed a star-studded event.

With his lovely wife Larsa Pippen acting as the chief planner, a plethora of celebrity guests including Lil Wayne, Dennis Rodman, Trick Daddy, Michael B. Jordan, Nene Leakes and more came out to support the former Chicago Bulls great.

Jeremih and Fat Joe also capped off the night with a round of performances. Check out the sights and scenes from the Scottie Pippen birthday weekend and a few of his gifts that included a new Ferrari and a custom-made Hublot watch. Retirement has been kind to Pip.

Photo: Instagram / Scottie Pippen

